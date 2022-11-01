© 2022
A Closer Look

GEDP's Jared Mast and HCLV's Dr. Rajika Reed | A Closer Look

Published November 1, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT
IMG_0709.JPG

Laurie Hackett welcomes Jared Mast, Executive Director of the Greater Easton Development Partnership to talk about the organization's mission, its diverse array of initiatives, PA Bacon Fest, the Easton Farmers' Market, as well as his personal inspirations and the benefits of being a "well-rounded generalist."

Then, Laurie sits down with Dr. Rajika Reed, Vice President of Community Health at St. Luke's University Health Network and a volunteer with Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley for a conversation about serving the community, HCLV's offerings and the challenges it faces, the role of partnerships, and opportunities for volunteers to get involved.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/31/22)

Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
