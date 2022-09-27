© 2022
At the Movies

United Way GLV's David Lewis and Volunteer Center LV's Karen Smith | A Closer Look

Published September 27, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT
Laurie Hackett welcomes David Lewis, President of United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley to talk about the nonprofit’s many community roles, the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s fundraising campaign, as well as David’s personal history of involvement with United Way.

Then, Laurie chats with Karen Smith, CEO of Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley about the “Volunteer Challenge,” which partners companies with local nonprofit agencies, as well as opportunities for community involvement, and the strong spirit of collaboration and volunteerism that resides in the Lehigh Valley.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/26/22)

At the Movies David LewisKaren SmithUnited Way of the Greater Lehigh ValleyVolunteer Center of the Lehigh Valleycommunity involvementVolunteer ChallengeFundraisingHousingEducationvolunteerismnonprofitsA Closer Look
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
