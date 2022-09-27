United Way GLV's David Lewis and Volunteer Center LV's Karen Smith | A Closer Look

Laurie Hackett welcomes David Lewis, President of United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley to talk about the nonprofit’s many community roles, the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s fundraising campaign, as well as David’s personal history of involvement with United Way.

Then, Laurie chats with Karen Smith, CEO of Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley about the “Volunteer Challenge,” which partners companies with local nonprofit agencies, as well as opportunities for community involvement, and the strong spirit of collaboration and volunteerism that resides in the Lehigh Valley.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/26/22)