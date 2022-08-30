Phantoms Charities' Rob Brooks, and the Community School's Rebecca Bodnar and Jill Wheeler | A Closer Look

﻿Laurie Hackett welcomes Rob Brooks, chair of Phantoms Charities and co-owner of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to talk about the charity’s mission, its focus on youth health and fitness, the signature Sled Hockey program and more.

﻿Then, Laurie speaks with Rebecca Bodnar, Central Elementary School and Jill Wheeler, City Center Allentown who partner together on the Community School at Central Elementary. Together, they chat about the role of a community school, its new playground project, collaborations with fellow nonprofits, as well as Rebecca and Jill’s personal inspirations.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/29/22)