The Literacy Center's Margaret McConnell and The Children's Home's Anita Paukovits | A Closer Look

Laurie Hackett welcomes Margaret McConnell, Board Vice President of The Literacy Center to take a closer look at the organization, as well as their programs which have helped struggling Lehigh Valley residents empower themselves through community-based adult literacy education since 1977.

Then Laurie sits down with Anita Paukovits, Executive Director and President of The Children's Home of Easton, who talks about this nonprofit's mission to guide, support, and encourage children to believe in their own self-worth and reach their full potential.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/25/22)