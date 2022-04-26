© 2022
A Closer Look

ArtsQuest's Kassie Hilgert and Wildlands Conservancy's Chris Kocher | A Closer Look

Published April 26, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT
Laurie Hackett is back to take a closer look at Lehigh Valley nonprofits with ArtsQuest CEO Kassie Hilgert, who explains how leadership in the arts comes from humility and trust in talent.

Then Laurie sits down with Chris Kocher, President of the Wildlands Conservancy to talk about how his organization is keeping the spirit of the outdoors alive in the Lehigh Valley through environmental stewardship and land protection, which will allow future generations to enjoy nature just like he did while growing up.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/25/22)

A Closer Look Kassie HilgertChris KocherArtsQuestWildlands ConservancyArtstalentOutdoorsenvironmental stewardshipland protectionNaturenonprofitsA Closer Look
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
