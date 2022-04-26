ArtsQuest's Kassie Hilgert and Wildlands Conservancy's Chris Kocher | A Closer Look

Laurie Hackett is back to take a closer look at Lehigh Valley nonprofits with ArtsQuest CEO Kassie Hilgert, who explains how leadership in the arts comes from humility and trust in talent.

Then Laurie sits down with Chris Kocher, President of the Wildlands Conservancy to talk about how his organization is keeping the spirit of the outdoors alive in the Lehigh Valley through environmental stewardship and land protection, which will allow future generations to enjoy nature just like he did while growing up.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/25/22)