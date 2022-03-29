A Channel of Peace's Dan Roebuck and The Bach Choir's Leela Breithaupt | A Closer Look

Laurie Hackett welcomes two great nonprofit leaders to share their organizations’ stories. First, Bethlehem’s native son Dan Roebuck shares with listeners the mission of his production company A Channel of Peace, which presents faith-based family entertainment that showcases the Lehigh Valley, and the people, places and elements that make it special.

Then, Laurie chats with Leela Breithaupt, the new Executive Director of The Bach Choir of Bethlehem about keeping traditions alive, while also expanding new horizons, as the oldest Bach Choir in the United States.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/28/22)