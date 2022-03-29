© 2022
A Closer Look

A Channel of Peace's Dan Roebuck and The Bach Choir's Leela Breithaupt | A Closer Look

Published March 29, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT
Laurie Hackett welcomes two great nonprofit leaders to share their organizations’ stories. First, Bethlehem’s native son Dan Roebuck shares with listeners the mission of his production company A Channel of Peace, which presents faith-based family entertainment that showcases the Lehigh Valley, and the people, places and elements that make it special.

Then, Laurie chats with Leela Breithaupt, the new Executive Director of The Bach Choir of Bethlehem about keeping traditions alive, while also expanding new horizons, as the oldest Bach Choir in the United States.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/28/22)

A Closer Look Daniel RoebuckLeela BreithauptA Channel of PeaceMovie productionfaithLehigh ValleyBach Choir of BethlehemBach Choirhistoricalclassical musicnonprofitsA Closer Look
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
