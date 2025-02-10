"Music Lets Me Talk Without Talking" with Kendal Conrad | Young Valley Leaders

This episode's young leader believes in being proud of what you bring to the table and standing strong behind your values.

On this episode, Louis Holzman talks with singer-songwriter Kendal Conrad about how she discovered her love for music and decided to grab onto it. She talks about feeling a new freedom when she sings and her inspiration as a young musician and currently by Taylor Swift.

Kendal also discusses some of the fun goals she's set for herself this year, as well as more series goals like balancing work and time to regroup. From her experience performing throughout the Lehigh Valley to her side gig as a foodie influencer, she tells all.

