"Go In for the Right Reasons" with Brady Yocum | Young Valley Leaders

This episode's young leader emphasizes the idea that you don't have to be a CEO to be a leader in the community.

On this episode, Louis Holzman talks with Brady Yocum, a local physician's assistant, about why he chose to stay in the Lehigh Valley for college and beyond. Brady talks about his day-to-day role and how he decided on pursuing a career in medicine.

Louis and Brady also discuss the booming healthcare field in the region and how it's encouraging so many people to stay or move to the Lehigh Valley. Brady shares his methods for balancing life and work and gives advice for others looking to work in the medical field.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community.

(Original air-date: 1/13/25)

