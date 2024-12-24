"We're One Valley" with Sam Younes, Kate Hughes, Jack Reilly and Kyle Edwards | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman wraps up season 1 of Young Valley Leaders by welcoming back Sam Younes of Zahra, Kyle Edwards of A True L.O.V.E. Story and Inkwell, comedian and artist Kate Hughes, and Jack Reilly of City Center Group.

They talk about how they've seen the Lehigh Valley change and grow, and their excitement to see the region become a home people can be proud of. They also share their plans for the holidays and share their hopes for the Lehigh Valley's future.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 12/24/24)

