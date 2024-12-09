"Contributing as Much as We're Gaining" with Maggie Walters, Jake Lord and Will Seng | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman welcomes back some guests from his first season — Maggie Walters of the United Way, Jake Lord of Ethel Street Property Management and Wedgewood Capital Group, and Will Seng of the Allentown School District.

The group discusses how they've seen the Lehigh Valley grow and how it's impacted their lives and work. They discuss their experience participating in a local Thanksgiving meal drive, their desire to get involved more in the community this season, and some of their holiday traditions.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 12/9/24)