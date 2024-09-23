You Bet Your Garden
New episodes premiere every Friday.
Garden Guru and former Organic Gardening Editor-in-Chief Mike McGrath tackles your toughest garden, lawn and pest problems. You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Have a question for Mike? Email him at: mikemcg@ptd.net.
Latest Episodes
Mike McGrath answer whether you should be excited or nervous when a mosquito truck comes rolling down your street. Plus your intelligently infectious phone calls!
Mike McGrath makes his WDIY premiere by telling you when to plant all the ingredients for kimchi so they'll all be ready at the same time. Plus your fabulously fermented phone calls!