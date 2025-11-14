Gardening for the Differently Abled | You Bet Your Garden

On this episode, Mike McGrath gives tips and tricks for the gardeners contending with physical limitations, or who are simply getting less young. Plus, a unique new way to be involved in the Philadelphia Flower Show, and your unique phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/14/24)

