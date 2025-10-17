© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's 2025 Fall Membership Drive with a donation. Call 610-758-8810 or tap here. ❤️
You Bet Your Garden

Tiptoe Your Tulips into Spring | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published October 17, 2025 at 1:08 PM EDT
John-Mark Smith
/
Pexels

On this episode, Mike McGrath explains what you can do now to make sure your lawn becomes a colorful wonderland in the Spring. Plus, we'd be nowhere without women in agriculture, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/17/24)

Tags
You Bet Your Garden Gardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
See stories by Mike McGrath
Related Content