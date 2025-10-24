© 2025
You Bet Your Garden

Peas, Please! | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published October 24, 2025 at 1:49 PM EDT
Rachel Gorjestani
/
Unsplash

On this episode, Mike McGrath encourages you to plant peas as the weather gets colder, and explains how to do it. Plus, your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/3/25)

You Bet Your Garden Gardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
