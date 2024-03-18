Third Friday of every month

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — is a monthly mental health-focused show from WDIY's Youth Media Program students Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma. The pair began the show as their own podcast and brought it to WDIY's airwaves in March 2024. Brannagh and Diya tell us more about YANA LV in their own words:

Our names are Brannagh and Diya and we are juniors at Moravian Academy High School located in Bethlehem Pennsylvania. Mental health has played a major role in both of our lives. We believe mental health is of paramount importance as it directly influences our overall well-being and quality of life. It’s the foundation for our emotional, psychological, and social well-being, and it impacts how we think, feel, and act daily.

So why did we create YANA LV? Over the years we have both struggled with our mental health and wanted to establish a new coping mechanism. Additionally, it was two different experiences that led us to the creation of this podcast. For Brannagh it was her brother with autism who often found himself struggling with his mental health. She wanted to show him he was not alone. For Diya, it was how mental health and Indian dance correlate, especially how her instructor’s mental health was impacted. She wanted to show her and her teammates they are not alone.