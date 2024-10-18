"Teacher By Profession, Learner at Heart": Islam and Mental Health with Makkah Davis | YANA LV

On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh and Diya welcome Makkah Davis, who identifies the central components of her life as God and religion, family, nature, and tea! Makkah talks about her Muslim faith and its connection to her mental wellbeing.

Makkah discusses how her religion goes far beyond just a belief or a set of principles, and shares daily traditions that center around both religion and consciousness. Makkah also describes the sense of duty to others that Islam encourages, and shares her thoughts on whether the topic of mental health has been more embraced in the Muslim community in recent years.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/17/24)