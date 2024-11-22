Moving Through Feelings with Sarah Carlson and Vernon J. Mobley | YANA LV

On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh and Diya sit down with Sarah Carlson, choreographer, and Vernon J. Mobley, composer, for 'The Body Keeps the Score,' a story of trauma and healing through dance. They talk about the inspiration for the piece and how the show came together.

Sarah and Vernon also talk about their work to include all participants' experiences, and to make the dance relatable for the audience. Each of them shares ways they expressed the idea of trauma in the work.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/21/24)