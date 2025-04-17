"Addiction Starts in Different Places" with Keyano RoshanRouz | YANA LV

On this episode of YANA LV, Diya Sharma and Brannagh Breslin sit down with Keyano RoshanRouz, a student at Moravian Academy, to talk about his experiences moving and living around the world. He explains why living in so many places is both a blessing and a curse and shares the view of the world he's gained throughout his journey.

Keyano also talks about the benefits of experiencing different cultures and how it gives you a different understanding of what's normal. He discusses some of the main issues he's seen transcend borders and cultures, including drug addiction and approach to mental health.

