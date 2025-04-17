© 2025
"Addiction Starts in Different Places" with Keyano RoshanRouz | YANA LV

By Diya Sharma,
Brannagh Breslin
Published April 17, 2025 at 4:06 PM EDT

On this episode of YANA LV, Diya Sharma and Brannagh Breslin sit down with Keyano RoshanRouz, a student at Moravian Academy, to talk about his experiences moving and living around the world. He explains why living in so many places is both a blessing and a curse and shares the view of the world he's gained throughout his journey.

Keyano also talks about the benefits of experiencing different cultures and how it gives you a different understanding of what's normal. He discusses some of the main issues he's seen transcend borders and cultures, including drug addiction and approach to mental health.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/17/25)

Diya Sharma
Diya is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is an 11th-grade student at Moravian Academy.
Brannagh Breslin
Brannagh is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is a junior who is currently attending school in Bethlehem, PA.
