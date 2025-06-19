"People Want their Leaders to Be Vulnerable" with Rep. Mike Schlossberg | YANA LV

On this episode of YANA LV, Diya Sharma and Brannagh Breslin talk with State Representative Mike Schlossberg about advocating for mental health in politics. He shares the moment he decided to speak out about his experience with mental illness and how that's impacted his career.

Representative Schlossberg discusses the value of being a leader that people can relate to and tells stories of times he realized his advocacy had an effect. He also talks about the mental health culture he'd like to see in government and politics.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/19/25)

