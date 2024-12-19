© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
YANA LV logo
YANA LV

"It Put a Stop On Life": Recovering from Sports Injuries with Angie Perucci | YANA LV

By Brannagh Breslin,
Diya Sharma
Published December 19, 2024 at 5:04 PM EST

On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh and Diya welcome Angie Perucci, a student athlete at Moravian Academy, to talk about how two major injuries benched her from sports and impacted her mental health. She talks about the recovery process for each injury and what they taught her about asking for help and about herself.

Angie also discusses what it felt like to finally get back on the field following recovery, and shares hobbies she found while waiting to return to sports.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/19/24)

Tags
YANA LV Angie Peruccistudent athletesMental Healthrecovery
Brannagh Breslin
Brannagh is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is a junior who is currently attending school in Bethlehem, PA.
See stories by Brannagh Breslin
Diya Sharma
Diya is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is an 11th-grade student at Moravian Academy.
See stories by Diya Sharma
Related Content