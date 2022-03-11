© 2022
The Jennings Report

Russia's Invasion of Ukraine: A Discussion with Sen. Bob Casey | The Jennings Report

Published March 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST
Social_Default.jpg
U.S. Senator Bob Casey

Alan Jennings brings the world's lead story, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to Lehigh Valley listeners' ears in a conversation with “the gentlemen from Pennsylvania,” senior U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D). They talk about the toll of the invasion, the resistance and resilience of the Ukrainian people, the U.S. and President Biden's support, and the president’s recent State of the Union address.

Plus, during "Alan's Final Thought,” he takes aim at the most dangerous man in the world – Vladimir Putin.

The Jennings Report is a monthly program that puts political and social topics front and center, from the local to the national level. Catch new episodes the second Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/10/22)

Alan Jennings
Alan Jennings is the former executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley. He hosts a monthly edition of Lehigh Valley Discourse focused on politics.
