Brothers, Brisket, and BBQ with Dean Zannakis | The Inside Dish

Heidi Stahl welcomes Dean Zannakis of Phillipsburg's BBQ Boys, a brother-owned restaurant serving up all the BBQ favorites. They discuss how the restaurant got its start during the pandemic, the fun of opening a business with your brother, and the mouth-watering menu that will have customers wanting to try one of everything.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/4/23)