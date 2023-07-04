Flagship Brews and Seasonal Spirits: Hop Hill Brewing and Three Little Birds Distillery | The Inside Dish

Mike Drabenstott welcomes Greg Smith and Dipesh Chauhan from Hop Hill Brewing Co. in Upper Saucon Township and Three Little Birds Distillery in East Texas.

They talk about some of their flagship beers and signature spirits, the similarities and differences between brewing and distilling as well as what sets them apart in a competitive market for craft brewing in the Lehigh Valley.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/3/23)