'We Can Do Anything': Designing Buzzwell Catering's Offerings with Bobby Howell | The Inside Dish

Heidi Stahl welcomes Bobby Howell, co-owner and chef of Buzzwell Catering. They talk about Buzzwell's worldly culinary inspirations, its numerous offerings - from culinary boot camps to in-home events - how Bobby and fellow co-owner Jarrod Buzzard design the perfect menu, and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/5/23)