The Inside Dish

The Secret to Great Pasta with Cuz'n Vinny's Vince and Natalie Tannasso | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published May 2, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT
Mike Drabenstott welcomes Vince and Natalie Tannasso, owners of Cuz'n Vinny's Homemade Pasta, located in the Allentown and Easton farmer's markets.

They talk about what sets Cuz'n Vinny's bronze-cut pastas apart from mass-produced varieties, how to select the best pasta for a sauce or other use, as well as Vince and Natalie's favorite pasta memories.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/1/23)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
