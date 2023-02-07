A Different Kind of Drinking Experience: Backyard Bar Co.'s Candice Weaver and Brittany Caprista | The Inside Dish

Heidi Stahl welcomes Candice Weaver and Brittany Caprista from The Backyard Bar Co., a unique mobile bartending service based out of a converted horse trailer. They talk about how the mobile bar operates, the kinds of events The Backyard Bar serves, their favorite drinks, giving back to the community and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/6/23)