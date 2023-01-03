From Craft Beer to Comfort Food: Spinnerstown Hotel's Susan and Anna Kate Dale | The Inside Dish

Mike Drabenstott welcomes Susan and Anna Kate Dale from the Spinnerstown Hotel Restaurant and Tap Room in Quakertown to talk about some of their most popular dishes, the craft beer, wine and bourbon programs, and the history of the restaurant which dates all the way back to 1750.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/2/23)