The Inside Dish

From Craft Beer to Comfort Food: Spinnerstown Hotel's Susan and Anna Kate Dale | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published January 3, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
Mike Drabenstott welcomes Susan and Anna Kate Dale from the Spinnerstown Hotel Restaurant and Tap Room in Quakertown to talk about some of their most popular dishes, the craft beer, wine and bourbon programs, and the history of the restaurant which dates all the way back to 1750.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/2/23)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
