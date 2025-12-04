© 2025
Home for the Holidays

The Foodie Edition | Home for the Holidays

By Margaret McConnell,
Tiffany Sondergaard
Published December 4, 2025 at 4:36 PM EST
Jay Wennington
/
Unsplash

This week's episode of the Home for the Holidays podcast is for the foodies out there! Hosts Margaret McConnell and Tiffany Sondergaard celebrate the Lehigh Valley's culinary makers who fuel the community.

Margaret and Tiffany sit down with Veronica Moore, co-owner of The Taste Smokers in South Bethlehem, to explore their bold, smoky flavors and community food culture. Plus, spotlights on more incredible local businesses perfect for holiday gifting:

  • Wonder Kitchen & Wonder Farm
  • Triple Sun Spirits in Emmaus
  • Mad Catter Coffee Roasters in Allentown
  • Centre Square Cheese Shoppe in Easton

If you’re building a gift basket, stocking a bar cart, or supporting local growers and makers—this episode is for you.

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM, -- ts brand elevation, and Lehigh Valley Public Media.

Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
Tiffany Sondergaard
Tiffany Sondergaard is the co-host of Home for the Holidays, co-production of WDIY, PBS39 and ts Brand Elevation.
