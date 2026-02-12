"Everything Is About Balance" with Andrew Yasenchak | Active LV

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott welcomes Andrew Yasenchak, Strength Performance Coach at St. Luke's University Health Network, to highlight the importance of including strength training in your workout schedule.

Andrew shares what a week of workouts could look like when balanced, as well as methods for training different muscles and how that could help you in your preferred sport or activity.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/12/26)

