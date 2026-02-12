© 2026
Active Lehigh Valley

"Everything Is About Balance" with Andrew Yasenchak | Active LV

By Michael Drabenstott
Published February 12, 2026 at 3:01 PM EST

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott welcomes Andrew Yasenchak, Strength Performance Coach at St. Luke's University Health Network, to highlight the importance of including strength training in your workout schedule.

Andrew shares what a week of workouts could look like when balanced, as well as methods for training different muscles and how that could help you in your preferred sport or activity.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/12/26)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
