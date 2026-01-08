© 2026
Active Lehigh Valley

Activity for All Abilities with Julie Benjamin | Active LV

By Margaret McConnell
Published January 8, 2026 at 3:19 PM EST

On this episode, Margaret McConnell welcomes Julie Benjamin, Executive Director of Special Olympics Pennsylvania's Greater Lehigh Valley Pocono Region. They discuss the long list of sports participants can get involved in and the different levels they can take their involvement to.

Julie shares the importance of the staff and volunteers who assist with programming and events and talks about how she's seen both athletes and coaches be impacted in positive ways.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/8/26)

Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
