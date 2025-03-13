Removing the Stress You Have on Land with Daphne Ghirardi | Active LV

On this episode, Margaret McConnell talks with Daphne Ghirardi, Vice President of Aquatics at the River Crossing YMCA, to talk about the physical benefits of swimming. They discuss the various ways to utilize your time in a pool, from swimming laps to water aerobics to lighter exercises to recover from injuries.

Daphne also discusses the countless services offered at the River Crossing YMCA, including swimming classes for all ages and abilities. She also gives advice for beginner swimmers and people who haven't been in a pool in decades.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/13/25)