Creating a New Vision of Tennis with Angela Jones | Active LV

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Angela Jones, Manager for the U.S. Tennis Association's Eastern PA District, to talk about the governing organization of tennis and their efforts to make the sport inclusive and accessible to everyone, regardless of age, ability, and economic status.

Angela talks about the physical and social benefits of "the healthiest sport in the world," lists some of the basic equipment you'll need to get started or play at any level, and talks about the sport's rating system.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/13/25)