Jason King JonesFeature Host
Jason King Jones is the host of Shakespearean Insights on WDIY. He is the Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.
Jason King Jones talks about how two Shakespeare's Shakespeare's first collection of plays, the First Folio, came to be published, which shared classics like Macbeth, Twelfth Night, The Comedy of Errors and more with the world.
Jason King Jones talks about Shakespeare's will and how the English writer decided to divide up his estate, including some more...unusual items given to his wife.
Jason King Jones talks about why Shakespeare's performances back in the day featured a lack of female actors, and why it took until almost 50 years after his death for women to first appear on the English stage.