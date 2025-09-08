Shakespearean Insights: The 'Problem Plays' of Shakespeare's First Folio

© 2025
Shakespearean Insights

By Jason King Jones
Published September 8, 2025 at 11:03 PM EDT
Jason King Jones talks about how William Shakespeare's first collection of plays, the First Folio, have traditionally been divided into three categories: comedies, histories, and tragedies. But modern practitioners often list a fourth category for his so-called 'Problem Plays' that do not easily fit into the original paradigm.

Learn more about the legendary playwright, his performances, and more on Shakespearean Insights, produced in partnership with the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

Jason King Jones
Jason King Jones is the host of Shakespearean Insights on WDIY. He is the Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.
