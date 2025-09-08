© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Shakespearean Insights

Shakespearean Insights: 'A Raisin in the Sun' on Broadway

By Jason King Jones
Published September 8, 2025 at 11:20 PM EDT
A Raisin in the Sun at the 2025 PA Shakespeare Festival.
PA Shakespeare Festival
/
Contributed Photo
A Raisin in the Sun at the 2025 PA Shakespeare Festival.

Jason King Jones discusses how when A Raisin in the Sun premiered on Broadway in 1959, it made history.

A Raisin in the Sun will be performed at the 2025 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival from
June 25 to July 13. More information and tickets are available at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival website.

Learn more about the legendary playwright, his performances and more on Shakespearean Insights, produced in partnership with the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

Tags
Shakespearean Insights William ShakespearePennsylvania Shakespeare FestivalShakespearean Insights
Jason King Jones
Jason King Jones is the host of Shakespearean Insights on WDIY. He is the Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.
See stories by Jason King Jones