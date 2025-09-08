© 2025
Shakespearean Insights

Shakespearean Insights: Hamlet's Play within a Play

By Jason King Jones
Published September 8, 2025 at 10:54 PM EDT
PA Shakespeare Festival's 2025 production of Hamlet.
PA Shakespeare Festival
/
Contributed Photo
PA Shakespeare Festival's 2025 production of Hamlet.

Jason King Jones discusses how, in Hamlet, Shakespeare uses a play within a play to stunning effect.

Hamlet runs in repertory with Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead from July 11 to August 3 at the 2025 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival. More information and tickets are available at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival website.

Learn more about the legendary playwright, his performances and more on Shakespearean Insights, produced in partnership with the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

William Shakespeare Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
Jason King Jones
Jason King Jones is the host of Shakespearean Insights on WDIY. He is the Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.
