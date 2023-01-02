Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for November, 2022

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for November, 2022.

Shows #1331 to #1334; 6-November-2022 to 27-November-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for November was Quantum Records.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

AeTopus - Urbus - 12 Ton

Al Gromer Khan - Ambient Religion - Zustand

B. Wöstheinrich and L. Reininghaus - Billions of Years Before the End of the World - Iapetus Music

Dan DeChellis - Wood & Metal - none

Desensitized - Chaos in Premonition - Spotted Peccary Music

Forrest Smithson - Oceans Electric - none

Frank Beissel and Steve Roach - Nautical Twilight - Soundquest Music

Ian Boddy - Coil - DiN

Meg Bowles - Pilgrimage - Kumatone

Michael Brückner - Eleventh Sun - Revisited - SynGate

Michael Stearns - Chronos - Projekt

Nam-Khar and Vortex - Nag-Hammadi - Winter-Light

Nerve Net - Nerve Net - none

Par Example - Pharos - Quantum

Patrick Kosmos - Visitor 1988 - Groove Unlimited

Richard Scott - Everything Is Always at Once - Discus Music

Rogier - From the Shadow to the Sun - Quantum

The Bemis Point - PAND ANDIA MOR - none

Various Artists - To the Sky and Beyond the Stars disk 1 - Quantum

Various Artists - To the Sky and Beyond the Stars disk 2 - Quantum

