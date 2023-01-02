Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for November, 2022
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for November, 2022.
Shows #1331 to #1334; 6-November-2022 to 27-November-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for November was Quantum Records.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
AeTopus - Urbus - 12 Ton
Al Gromer Khan - Ambient Religion - Zustand
B. Wöstheinrich and L. Reininghaus - Billions of Years Before the End of the World - Iapetus Music
Dan DeChellis - Wood & Metal - none
Desensitized - Chaos in Premonition - Spotted Peccary Music
Forrest Smithson - Oceans Electric - none
Frank Beissel and Steve Roach - Nautical Twilight - Soundquest Music
Ian Boddy - Coil - DiN
Meg Bowles - Pilgrimage - Kumatone
Michael Brückner - Eleventh Sun - Revisited - SynGate
Michael Stearns - Chronos - Projekt
Nam-Khar and Vortex - Nag-Hammadi - Winter-Light
Nerve Net - Nerve Net - none
Par Example - Pharos - Quantum
Patrick Kosmos - Visitor 1988 - Groove Unlimited
Richard Scott - Everything Is Always at Once - Discus Music
Rogier - From the Shadow to the Sun - Quantum
The Bemis Point - PAND ANDIA MOR - none
Various Artists - To the Sky and Beyond the Stars disk 1 - Quantum
Various Artists - To the Sky and Beyond the Stars disk 2 - Quantum
Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.