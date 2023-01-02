© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for November, 2022

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published January 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST
GT_LOGO_6inWx4inH TOP20.jpg
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for November, 2022.

Shows #1331 to #1334; 6-November-2022 to 27-November-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for November was Quantum Records.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================

AeTopus - Urbus - 12 Ton
Al Gromer Khan - Ambient Religion - Zustand
B. Wöstheinrich and L. Reininghaus - Billions of Years Before the End of the World - Iapetus Music
Dan DeChellis - Wood & Metal - none
Desensitized - Chaos in Premonition - Spotted Peccary Music
Forrest Smithson - Oceans Electric - none
Frank Beissel and Steve Roach - Nautical Twilight - Soundquest Music
Ian Boddy - Coil - DiN
Meg Bowles - Pilgrimage - Kumatone
Michael Brückner - Eleventh Sun - Revisited - SynGate
Michael Stearns - Chronos - Projekt
Nam-Khar and Vortex - Nag-Hammadi - Winter-Light
Nerve Net - Nerve Net - none
Par Example - Pharos - Quantum
Patrick Kosmos - Visitor 1988 - Groove Unlimited
Richard Scott - Everything Is Always at Once - Discus Music
Rogier - From the Shadow to the Sun - Quantum
The Bemis Point - PAND ANDIA MOR - none
Various Artists - To the Sky and Beyond the Stars disk 1 - Quantum
Various Artists - To the Sky and Beyond the Stars disk 2 - Quantum

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Tags
Galactic TravelsQuantum RecordsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content