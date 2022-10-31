On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-11-03

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Quantum Records begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Pharos by Par Example.

You will also hear new music by The Bemis Point and by Ian Boddy on DiNRecords.

The latest show's playlist (October 27 - show #1330) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.