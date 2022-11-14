On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-11-17

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Quantum Records continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk one from To the Sky and Beyond the Stars by various artists.

You will also hear new music by Forrest Smithson and by Patrick Kosmos on Groove UnlimitedRecords as well as a remastered classic by Michael Stearns on Projekt Records.

The latest show's playlist (November 10 - show #1332) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.