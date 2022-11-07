On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-11-10

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Quantum Records begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be From the Shadow to the Sun by Rogier.

You will also hear new music by Nerve Net and by

Michael Brückner on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (November 3 - show #1331) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.