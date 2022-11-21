On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-11-24

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Quantum Records concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk two from To the Sky and Beyond the Stars by various artists.

You will also hear new music by Desensitized on Spotted Peccary Music and by Bernhard Wöstheinrich and Leander Reininghaus on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (November 17 - show #1333) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.