On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-12-01

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on George Wallace begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Communion on AirBorn Music.

You will also hear new releases by Klangwelt on Spheric Music and by Fratoroler on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (November 24 - show #1334) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.