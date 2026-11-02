Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for October, 2026
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for October, 2026.
Shows #1522 to #1526; 1-October-2026 to 29-October-2026
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for October was Michael Brückner.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
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- Ümlaut - After Ambient - none
- Alias Zone feat. Robert Rich - Passage - none
- David Helpling and Scott Reich - Through the Thought Horizon - Spotted Peccary Music
- David Wright - Invocations - AD Music
- Dean De Benedictis - Salvaging the Future - Spotted Peccary Music
- Dennis Young with Henry Warwick - Nova - Primitive Substance
- Fields We Found - Landscape 06 - Quiet Details
- Forrest Smithson - Fragile - none
- Forrest Smithson - Soft and Clear - none
- Ice Planet 9000 - How to Bottle a Star - Black Pill Red Pill
- Jon Jenkins - Flow - Spotted Peccary Music
- Michael Brückner - Eleventh Sun - Luna/SynGate
- Michael Brückner - Sparrows - Luna/SynGate
- Michael Brückner - Test of Time - Wave/SynGate
- Michael Brückner - The Undercurrent - Wave
- Noturn - Repeating Town - Audiobulb
- P'Faun - The Golden Peacock - Groove Unlimited
- Parallel Worlds - Explorer - Neo Ouija
- Robert Scott Thompson - Cirrus - Aucourant
- Surface 10 - Surface Tensions - DiN