Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for October, 2026

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for October, 2026.

Shows #1522 to #1526; 1-October-2026 to 29-October-2026

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for October was Michael Brückner.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

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