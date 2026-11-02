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Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for October, 2026

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published November 2, 2026 at 6:58 AM EST

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for October, 2026.

Shows #1522 to #1526; 1-October-2026 to 29-October-2026

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for October was Michael Brückner.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=================================================

  • Ümlaut - After Ambient - none
  • Alias Zone feat. Robert Rich - Passage - none
  • David Helpling and Scott Reich - Through the Thought Horizon - Spotted Peccary Music
  • David Wright - Invocations - AD Music
  • Dean De Benedictis - Salvaging the Future - Spotted Peccary Music
  • Dennis Young with Henry Warwick - Nova - Primitive Substance
  • Fields We Found - Landscape 06 - Quiet Details
  • Forrest Smithson - Fragile - none
  • Forrest Smithson - Soft and Clear - none
  • Ice Planet 9000 - How to Bottle a Star - Black Pill Red Pill
  • Jon Jenkins - Flow - Spotted Peccary Music
  • Michael Brückner - Eleventh Sun - Luna/SynGate
  • Michael Brückner - Sparrows - Luna/SynGate
  • Michael Brückner - Test of Time - Wave/SynGate
  • Michael Brückner - The Undercurrent - Wave
  • Noturn - Repeating Town - Audiobulb
  • P'Faun - The Golden Peacock - Groove Unlimited
  • Parallel Worlds - Explorer - Neo Ouija
  • Robert Scott Thompson - Cirrus - Aucourant
  • Surface 10 - Surface Tensions - DiN
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Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
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