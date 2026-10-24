On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-10-29

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on Michael Brückner. The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Golden Peacock on Groove Unlimited Records by P'Faun, a band that includes Michael Brückner, Tommy Betzler, and Sammy David. You will also hear new music by Fields We Found on Quiet Details and by Forrest Smithson.

Listen to the show on Thursday, October 29, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (October 22, show #1525) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

