Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for September, 2026
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for September, 2026.
Shows #1518 to #1521; 3-September-2026 to 24-September-2026
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for September was Steve Roach.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
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- Akira Film Script - Over Exposure - Driftworks and Audiobulb
- Autistici and Distant Fires Burning - Scalar - Audiobulb
- Barry Schrader - Ambient:Aether- Ex Machina)
- Billy Denk - Consider the Ravens - Wayfarer
- Bluetech - Petite Constellations - DiN
- Chronotope Project - Kaleidoscope - Spotted Peccary Music
- Cosmic Ground - Orgone Forest - none
- Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen - Unfolding Skies - Spotted Peccary Music
- Dave Vosh - The Unknowable - Fuzzy Panda Recording Company
- Dean De Benedictis - Salvaging the Future - Spotted Peccary Music
- Forrest Smithson - Ancients - none
- Ian Boddy - Serge Works - DiN
- Paul Beaudoin - spores.dat - Audiobulb
- Steve Roach - Return to the Dreamtime: disk 1 - Timeroom Editions
- Steve Roach - Return to the Dreamtime: disk 2 - Timeroom Editions
- Steve Roach - The Desert Winds of Change - Timroom Editions
- Steve Roach, Michael Stearns, Ron Sunsinger - Kiva - Fathom
- Various Artists - DiN Reimagined - DiN
- Wil Bolton - Hwapo - Driftworks & Audiobulb
- XauriX XubatniX - From Now One - Acousmatique