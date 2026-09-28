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Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for September, 2026

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published September 28, 2026 at 5:59 AM EDT

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for September, 2026.
Shows #1518 to #1521; 3-September-2026 to 24-September-2026
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for September was Steve Roach.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=================================================

  • Akira Film Script - Over Exposure - Driftworks and Audiobulb
  • Autistici and Distant Fires Burning - Scalar - Audiobulb
  • Barry Schrader - Ambient:Aether- Ex Machina)
  • Billy Denk - Consider the Ravens - Wayfarer
  • Bluetech - Petite Constellations - DiN
  • Chronotope Project - Kaleidoscope - Spotted Peccary Music
  • Cosmic Ground - Orgone Forest - none
  • Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen - Unfolding Skies - Spotted Peccary Music
  • Dave Vosh - The Unknowable - Fuzzy Panda Recording Company
  • Dean De Benedictis - Salvaging the Future - Spotted Peccary Music
  • Forrest Smithson - Ancients - none
  • Ian Boddy - Serge Works - DiN
  • Paul Beaudoin - spores.dat - Audiobulb
  • Steve Roach - Return to the Dreamtime: disk 1 - Timeroom Editions
  • Steve Roach - Return to the Dreamtime: disk 2 - Timeroom Editions
  • Steve Roach - The Desert Winds of Change - Timroom Editions
  • Steve Roach, Michael Stearns, Ron Sunsinger - Kiva - Fathom
  • Various Artists - DiN Reimagined - DiN
  • Wil Bolton - Hwapo - Driftworks & Audiobulb
  • XauriX XubatniX - From Now One - Acousmatique
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Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
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