On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-09-24

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on American ambient/electronic music pioneer Steve Roach. The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Desert Winds of Change on Timeroom Editions by the September Special Focus, Steve Roach. You will also hear new music by Akira Film Script on Driftworks and on Audiobulb, the fourth in the SITE series.

Listen to the show on Thursday, September 24, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (September 17, show #1520) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

