On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-09-10

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on American ambient/electronic music pioneer Steve Roach. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Return to the Dreamtimea disk 1 on Timeroom Editions by the September Special Focus, Steve Roach. You will also hear new music by Billy Denk on Wayfarer Records and by Autistici and Distant Fires Burning on Audiobulb.

Listen to the show on Thursday, September 10, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (September 3, show #1518) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.