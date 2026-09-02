On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-09-03

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long focus on American ambient/electronic music pioneer Steve Roach. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Kiva by Roach with Michael Stearns and Ron Sunsinger on Hearts of Space. You will also hear new music by Paul Beaudoin on Audiobulb and by Dean De Benedictis on Spotted Peccary Music.

Listen to the show on Thursday, September 3, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (August 27, show #1517) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.