© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-10-01

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published September 30, 2026 at 8:02 PM EDT
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins a month-long focus on Michael Brückner. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Test of Time on the Wave imprint of SynGate Records. You will also hear new music by Parallel Worlds on Neo Ouija.

Listen to the show on Thursday, October 1, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (September 24, show #1521) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Michael Brückner
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content