On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-10-15

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Michael Brückner. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Sparrows with Detlev Everling on the Luna imprint of SynGate Records. You will also hear new music by David Wright on AD Music and by Noturn on Audiobulb.

Listen to the show on Thursday, October 15, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (October 8, show #1523) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

